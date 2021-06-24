Dateline Rice for June 24, 2021

|Antibody conjugate delivers drug to bone tumors and inhibits metastasis
Chemist Han Xiao at Rice and biologist Xiang Zhang at Baylor and their labs have developed an antibody conjugate called BonTarg that delivers drugs to bone tumors and inhibits metastasis. Xiao is quoted. Mentioned in Medi Magazine are postdoctoral researchers Zeru Tian and Lushun Wang and graduate students Chenfei Yu, Yuda Chen, Axel Loredo and Kuan-Lin Wu.
Cancro alle ossa: coniugato anticorpale potente strategia
‘Flashed’ nanodiamonds are just a phase: Rice produces fluorinated nanodiamond, graphene, concentric carbon via flash Joule heating
Collaborative research by James Tour, the T.T. and W.F. Chao Chair in Chemistry and a professor of computer science and of materials science and nanoengineering, that “evolves” carbon through phases that include valuable nanodiamonds is featured. Additional co-authors of the research quoted or mentioned include Boris Yakobson, the Karl F. Hasselmann Professor of Materials Science and NanoEngineering and a professor of chemistry; graduate students Weiyin Chen, John Tianci Li, Zhe Wang, Wala Algozeeb, Emily McHugh, Kevin Wyss, Paul Advincula, Jacob Beckham and Bo Jiang; research scientist Carter Kittrell; and alumni Duy Xuan Luong and Michael Stanford. An article from ASM International mentions that Tour and Yakobson have partnered with a professor from Corban University on research at the intersection of sustainability and material science.
Toward safer breast implants: How implant surfaces affect immune response
An article features collaborative research by Omid Veiseh, assistant professor of bioengineering. He is quoted, and he and graduate students Samira Aghlara-Fotovat and Amanda Nash are pictured.
Employees motivated to develop creative ideas when offered choice of rewards
Research by Jing Zhou, the Mary Gibbs Jones Professor of Management and Psychology at Rice’s Jones Graduate School of Business, determined the effectiveness of rewarding employees.
IDENTIFIED: 35 highly influential women in engineering
Lydia Kavraki, the Noah Harding Professor of Computer Science, professor of bioengineering, mechanical engineering and electrical and computer engineering, and director of Rice’s Ken Kennedy Institute, is featured.
Vectorworks Inc. names Leslie Majer ‘Richard Diehl Award’ winner
Rice students Han Zhu, Xinyu Chen, and Wanting Zhou won a Vectorworks Design Scholarship in the architecture category for their design, “Pliable Display-Ground.”
Who will be the next MARAD chief?
Ally Cedeno, a graduate of Rice’s Jones Graduate School of Business, is featured.
How the cloud is powering us through — and beyond — the pandemic
Alumnus Rod Fontecilla authored an article.
